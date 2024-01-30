Nicki Minaj Brags About "Big Foot" Numbers, Calls Out Megan "Thee Machine"

Nicki Minaj celebrated the YouTube streaming success of her new song, "Big Foot," on Instagram, early Tuesday. According to her post, the track garnered 2.45 million views in the first 24 hours on the platform, making for the biggest debut for a female rap song of the year thus far. She also continued to call out Megan Thee Stallion.

"Imagine being backed by a machine & going up against me, THEE MACHINE," she began. "Imagine spending money on a music video & full campaign only for an audio of a blank screen with just my RAPS to gets more views. A rap I made up joking on IG LIVE in mins. Broke APPLE MUSIC & YOUTUBE records. NOW WE WAITING ON SPOTIFY!!!!!!! WHO WANNA PLAY WIT NICKI?!?? Spotify ain’t gotta lie!!!!!! They REALLY STREAMING my music. #BigFOOT This is what happens when you think FAKE BOTS, PAID BLOGS & FAKE STUNTS will win the war in 2024 this is thinking you that bitch then running into THAT BITCH. #HeavyOnIt @tateko1 lets GOOOOOOOOOOO #GagCITY WHO MAD?!?!!!!!! Idc."

Nicki Minaj Attends MTV Video Music Awards

Nicki Minaj at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Regardless of the popularity, users on social media still weren't feeling the track. One of the top comments on Nicki's post reads: "Most of the views come from people being nosey tbh . . . lol it was awful! I had to run it back to make sure I wasn’t trippin on how trash it was." Another wrote: "This is sooooooooooooooo embarrassing!!!!! Song is TRASH and u ruining your legacy." Check out the full post below.

Nicki released "Big Foot" as a diss track aimed at Megan Thee Stallion after the rapper referenced her husband, Kenneth Petty, on the single, "Hiss." Megan referenced him being a registered sex offender. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj as well as Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

