JT Salutes Nicki Minaj After Grammy Loss: "I Love You"

JT came to Nicki Minaj's defense following the rapper's Grammy loss on Twitter, Sunday. The post comes after the Recording Academy's social media accounts mistakenly announced that Nicki and Ice Spice's "Barbie World" won Best Rap Song. In actuality, it was Killer Mike's "Scientists & Engineers" that took home the award.

"I salute Nicki Minaj for not tapping out & still dropping music knowing it’s so many odds against her!" JT wrote. "It’s big money to end Nicki but it’s a BIGGER God! Keep being you! Your legacy will never be undone!!!! @NICKIMINAJ. I love you." When one fan asked her to focus on promoting her own music instead, she replied: "Babe all my tweets are about my music my thumbs hurt from tweeting about it I took a break to speak on what matter to me, I see what matters to you. ME :)."

Her support for Nicki Minaj comes amid the rapper's ongoing feud with Megan Thee Stallion. That beef began when Megan took a subtle dig at Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, for being a registered sex offender on her song, "Hiss." In response, Nicki went on a series of rants on social media and released the diss track, "Big Foot." Check out JT's praise of Nicki below.

JT Voices Support For Nicki Minaj

I salute nicki Minaj for not tapping out & still dropping music knowing it’s so many odds against her! It’s big money to end Nicki but it’s a BIGGER God! Keep being you! Your legacy will never be undone!!!! @NICKIMINAJ I love you 🫶🏾💖💕 — JT (@ThegirlJT) February 4, 2024

Other winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards include Victoria Monét, Lil Durk, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on JT and Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

