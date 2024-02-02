JT Called Out For Supporting Nicki Minaj Despite Megan Thee Stallion Bond

Whenever two huge rappers start beef, it's always tough for other artists and collaborators to work with one without dismissing the other. However, in the case of Nicki Minaj versus Megan Thee Stallion, this might put many more female rappers against each other based on their perceived allegiance, which is a sad reality. For example, the former recently played JT's new song "Sideways" on Stationhead, and she thanked Nicki for her support. Under coverage of this co-sign on Instagram, many fans called out how the City Girl has worked a lot with Megan in the past, with the Houston MC even advocating for her freedom at one point. Now, though, the Florida rapper is more closely aligned with her former collaborator's current rival.

Of course, this doesn't really mean anything in the grand scheme of things. JT can easily work with both Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion and maintain a personal bond with them. No rap beef should limit artists from making the art they want to make with who they want to make it with. Still, many fans believe this is a public switch-up with some more damning context behind it. "All I’ll ever think of is when she called JT out on that live and made her rap that diss track she made," one fan claimed in a comment on the post below. "girl y’all aren’t friends she just needs a lapdog to do as she says."

Furthermore, this also pertains to previous instances of the City Girls dissing Nicki Minaj and other big femcees during their come-up. JT even addressed this with the Trinidadian hitmaker during an Instagram Live session, and some fans think that she just submitted to being in an inferior position. On one hand, it's heartening to see past feuds wash away, but on the other, the timeline is inconsistent to follow, especially when compared to the 31-year-old's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. It's all very unclear and hazy, but that didn't stop the criticism from flowing in.

Meanwhile, with the Traumanize lyricist acting relatively unscathed on social media about this beef, it's unlikely she has legitimate ill will toward her former collaborator. Well, Nicki's also a former collaborator, so perhaps only time will tell. Nevertheless, hopefully more artists and fans can advocate for an easing of tensions given everyone involved's talent. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest on Nicki Minaj, JT, and Megan Thee Stallion.

