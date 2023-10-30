Asian Doll Disses JT For Switching Up On Nicki Minaj

Recently, following the release of the new City Girls album JT has been busy. One thing fans started to take notice of is how often she brought up Nicki Minaj. Though it was all love when Nicki did come up, that hasn't always been the case. That resulted in fans hitting her with allegations of clout chasing and switching up. Her defense wasn't exactly rock solid when she went online and claimed that anyone else would do the same given her circumstances.

Now, Asian Doll is tapping in and taking a direct shot at the City Girl. "You b*tches should've show genuine love years ago but instead you dissed... so yes you look like a d*ck riding b*tch we all see it" Asian Doll tweeted in response. In the comments, fans reacted to the beef with mixed takes. "Asian if you mad Nicki put her on the song and not you, then just say that," one of the top responses reads. But others had the opposite interpretation. "I agree with Asian on this one ! Every interview she bringing up Nicki . We get it ,,, y’all friends," another top comment reads. Check out the full post and variety of fan reactions below.

Asian Doll Isn't Buying JT's Defense

This isn't the only shade JT has caught recently. Earlier this week, she expanded on an incident that happened at the BET Awards earlier this year. What resulted was a viral fight with Lil Uzi that included a thrown phone. While many speculated that it had something to do with Ice Spice, everyone involved denied that.

But now, A$AP Bari is raising his voice on the situation. He was also there and took to Instagram to claim that JT is lying and that Ice Spice actually was involved in the situation. What do you think of Asian Doll's response to JT over her bringing up Nicki Minaj in interviews? Let us know in the comment section below.

