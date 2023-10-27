ASAP Bari Slams JT, Insists Lil Uzi Vert Spat Was About Ice Spice

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, JT spoke on her infamous phone-throw at the 2023 BET Awards. She had gotten into a spat with her partner, Lil Uzi Vert, and fans speculated that it surrounded their interaction with Ice Spice. The City Girl denies this, however, and claims that it was only about a seat.

According to her, Uzi offered her seat to ASAP Bari, and refused to check him when she returned to sit down. "You should have made sure I had that seat," she said on the show. "It was never about another artist." She went on to claim that Bari should have gotten up to give her the seat and didn't, resulting in her hurling her phone at Uzi.

ASAP Bari Tells JT To "Stop Lying"

It appears as though Bari didn't take too kindly to being brought into the conversation, as he had some choice words for JT on his Instagram Story today. "He ain't want you [sitting] there d*mb b*tch," he wrote. "Stop lying." Bari went on to say that their fight did actually involve the "Deli" performer, despite JT's claims. "She was really mad about Ice Spice not about me," Bari added. "She called him a groupie cause he was sitting next to her." He didn't stop there, however. He went on to take aim at City Girls' album sales, noting how RAW is expected to sell roughly "6k."

Now, JT's seemingly responded on Twitter with a diss of her own. "Hoe a** n***as be so jealous of b*tches!" she wrote. What do you think of ASAP Bari's response to JT claiming he was part of the problem leading to her spat with Uzi? Do you think he went overboard, or was his reaction fair? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

