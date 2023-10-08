JT And Lil Uzi Vert Spark Marriage Rumors After City Girl Changes IG Name

Recently, JT sparked some rumors that she might have secretly married her partner, Lil Uzi Vert. Fans began to think that the duo tied the knot after JT changed her name to Jatavia Woods on Instagram. Woods is Uzi's last name, and of course, fans are speculating.

The two of them were first linked romantically in 2019, and after over a year of secrecy, became Instagram official in 2021. They've been an item ever since, aside from a minor spat that led to their short split last year. Obviously, it's possible that JT simply changed her name as a sweet nod to their relationship, but fans are having fun with their theories regardless.

Read More: GloRilla & JT Got Into Fight At VMAs, Fans Speculate

JT Takes Lil Uzi Vert's Last Name On IG

JT (L) and Lil Uzi Vert attend Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Though some fans think the duo could have taken things to the next level, it wasn't too long ago that we saw them wrapped up in some drama. JT went back and forth with Uzi's alleged "side chick" on social media back in July. The City Girls performer had a lot to say about a woman named Saudiah B. on Twitter, and Saudiah fired back. She denied ever being involved with Uzi, calling JT "delusional." She further accused JT of "stalking" her, following her to malls, direct messaging her about the situation, and more.

JT has also been outspoken about her thoughts on relationships in the past. Most recently, she shared how she feels that dating someone just isn't that serious. "Do men know that a 'girlfriend' not that deep," she asked. "If you don't like your 'girlfriend' you can leave, that's not your wife OR mother of your kids. You owe her nothing. & vice versa if you don't like your boyfriend leave his a*s & don't feel bad or play with other ppl feelings." What do you think of JT changing her name on Instagram? Do you think the duo could have secretly tied the knot, or are fans reading too far into it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on JT and Lil Uzi Vert.

Read More: JT Defends Sexyy Red After Her Sex Tape Leaks

[Via]