GloRilla & JT Got Into Fight At VMAs, Fans Speculate

There are a lot of rumors floating around social media right now that GloRilla and JT had an altercation at the VMAs. Why? Well, it's completely based off of hearsay, alleged first-hand accounts, and people mostly doubting whether it's even true. With no video evidence or some real threads from either femcee to go by, take this with a huge grain of salt, as it's probably just fake gossip. Still, fan response to it has been very strong online, especially on sites like Twitter where fanbases bicker and squabble every day. One particular account, though, claimed to be present at the alleged scuffle... which is just as much of an unsubstantiated claim as everything else involved here.

"I was at the vmas," the user @NATERERUN wrote this week. "JT & glorilla argued but nobody got hands laid out on them lmaooo relax. Sexyy Red & her publicist stepped in between & stopped it so it wouldn't get physical. End of the story." Regardless, this is just one supposed side of a lot of clashing perspectives. As of writing this article, it doesn't seem like either collaborator has responded to these rumors outright on Twitter or Instagram.

Read More: GloRilla Got Fired By Nike For This Reason: Watch

Twitter Speculates On Alleged JT & GloRilla Argument

Furthermore, this is some bizarre gossip to begin with, as the two have worked with each other in the past. Not only have they made a song together with the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" remix, but they've also supported each other on their own individual career endeavors and in public. For example, GloRilla tapped JT to provide a special guest appearance as her therapist in the music video for "Nut Quick." As such, we don't have any idea as to why these rumors are spreading with no evidence, video, or even subliminal shot in sight.

Meanwhile, both artists are having a great year so far with singles, performances, new project teases, and a whole lot more. Hopefully this is just somebody mishearing something and not two colleagues turning sour on each other. We'll have to wait and see just how much weight there is behind this. For more news and the latest updates on JT and GloRilla, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: JT Defends Sexyy Red After Her Sex Tape Leaks