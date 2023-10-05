GloRilla Got Fired By Nike For This Reason: Watch

GloRilla did her fair share of odd jobs here and there before blowing up as one of the biggest femcees of the 2020s. However, some of the reasons as to why she left these nine-to-fives behind relates quite hilariously to her status as not just a musician, but as a fan of music. Moreover, HipHopDX's Jeremy Hecht recently caught up with the rapper at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, where they had an enlightening conversation. When Hecht asked what sort of work she did back in the day to get by, she went through a couple of different places. In terms of why she left, though, the Memphis native showed that she's always been a bit of a performer.

"I’ve had a lot of jobs,” GloRilla remarked to Jeremy Hecht before the ceremony started in full. “I worked at Nike, I worked at Amazon, I worked at Walmart." Then, when he inquired as to why she left, she had an interesting confession to make. "I’d usually get fired," the "Tomorrow 2" hitmaker admitted. "Me and my friend, Gloss Up, we were singin’ a Beyoncé song and we got fired from Nike."

GloRilla Recalls How She & Gloss Up Lost Their Nike Jobs For Singing Beyoncé

Furthermore, this is pretty curious but also inspiring, given that she and Gloss Up are working a lot together right now as femcees. As such, it's nice to see such a bond persist for so long, albeit in a way that might've been a sting in the moment, but predicted their place in hip-hop entertainment. What's more is that GloRilla was also able to make that experience come around full circle as a sought-after musician who's also a fan of her peers. She went to Queen Bey's RENAISSANCE show thrice this year, finally being able to sing "Dance For You" alongside the Texas native. Also, it helps that the 24-year-old's job as a femcee wasn't in jeopardy because of it.

Meanwhile, anecdotes like these show that wherever artists come from, the passion that drives them usually exists for a long time before their rise. Sure, if you can relate to Big Glo's experience, that doesn't automatically mean you'll become a rap star in due time. But it might just mean that you have the chance and skills to be. For more news and the latest updates on GloRilla, come back to HNHH.

