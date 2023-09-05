SZA Wears Pasties & A Corset To Beyonce’s Concert In Los Angeles With GloRilla: Photo

When Beyonce requested that those attending her RENAISSANCE World Tour concert dates in September wear their best silver outfits, retailers weren’t anticipating how quickly they’d sell out of metallic garments. The desire to impress the “Halo” hitmaker was the highest on Monday (September 4) night, as she celebrated her 42nd birthday while performing at SoFi Stadium. Plenty of celebrities were in attendance at all three of Bey’s Los Angeles concerts, but those closest to her inner circle (or the top of her fanbase) did their best to secure tickets.

Among the starlets who stepped out were the Kardashian sisters, with Khloe and Kim stepping up for Kourtney in lieu of her recent alleged health scare. They brought her daughter, Penelope, along with their own kids to watch the show, and it seems a blast was had by all. Elsewhere, GloRilla and SZA linked up at Beyonce’s performance, posing for a photo together in their “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” inspired outfits.

SZA and GloRilla Follow Beyonce’s Silver Dress Code Instructions

The Memphis native looked glamorous in a blonde wig and a two-piece silver set, complete with one gloved hand. She accessorized with sunglasses and shiny boots, in true Beyonce fashion. SZA, on the other hand, only donned the mother of three’s requested colour on her lower half with a skin-tight skirt. On her top half, the “Drew Barrymore” singer hid her nipples beneath heart-shaped pasties and further accentuated her already slim waist with a purple corset.

Besides witnessing Beyonce’s greatness on stage last night during the celebration of her special day, attendees also got to enjoy he incredible gift of watching Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross perform. The former joined Queen B for their “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Remix),” while the latter sang “Happy Birthday” to the beloved Virgo as everyone else watched on. See the special moment between the two vocalists at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

