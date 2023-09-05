Kim Kardashian Poses With Jeff Bezos At Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour Concert

Kim Kardashian met up with Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles on Monday night. After the show, Kardashian shared pictures from the event on Instagram. She was also joined by her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and mother, Kris Jenner. They brought along North West and Penelope Disick.

Kim used a crown and bee emoji to caption the post. Fans loved the matching silver outfits in the comments section. “Early 2000s vibes when Bs mom used to make all their outfits in same material but different vibes,” one remarked. Another wrote: “Absolutely love itttt kimmm!!! Y’all ate.”

The Kardashians With Jeff Bezos

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

While not in the photo, Kim’s youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, was also at the concert. She, however, was busy flirting with her rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, in the VIP section as caught by fans in attendance. As for the rest of Monday night’s concert, Beyonce put on a memorable performance for those in attendance. In addition to her usual set, she also brought out Diana Ross as well as Kendrick Lamar. Ross celebrated Beyonce’s birthday early in the night while Lamar performed his collaboration with Beyonce, “America Has a Problem.” Check out Kim’s post on Instagram below.

Kim Kardashian Shares More Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

It’s not the first time that Kim Kardashian has been spotted out with Jeff Bezos. Back in 2022, her and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, joined Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for a double date at West Hollywood’s A.O.C. Sánchez and Bezos became engaged, back in May, after dating for several years. Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott, but they divorced in 2019.

