Beyonce Brings Out Kendrick Lamar In Los Angeles On Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce surprised fans in Los Angeles on Monday night by bringing out Kendrick Lamar for her Renaissance World Tour concert. In doing so, the two performed their latest collaboration, a remix of “America Has a Problem,” for the first time live. The show was the last of three concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Unfortunately for fans in attendance, the moment didn’t come without its technical difficulties. According to fans on social media, Lamar’s mic was cutting out during the performance. The Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers rapper wasn’t the only guest to appear during the show. Diana Ross also serenaded Beyonce in celebration of her birthday earlier in the night.

Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar have collaborated numerous times over the years. They worked with one another on “Freedom” off of Beyonce’s Lemonade album in 2016, as well as “NILE” from The Lion King soundtrack in 2019. Speaking with Rolling Stone in 2017, Lamar reflected on collaborating with the legendary singer. “How particular to be about your music,” he said. “She’s a perfectionist. Think about the BET performance. She was very particular — the lighting, the camera blocking, the transition from the music to the dancing. It was confirmation of something I already knew.”

while Kendrick’s mic was out, Beyoncé was serving body im crying 😭📷#Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/tnQufszFoY — David Cu (@davidcu97) September 5, 2023

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour recently became the highest-grossing tour by a female musician ever, earning over $450 million. The previous record-holder was Madonna with her Sticky & Sweet Tour in 2008. Beyonce will be performing in Vancouver, Seattle, Arlington, Houston, New Orleans, and more over the next month before wrapping up the tour in Kansas City on October 1. She kicked it off in Europe, back in May and has been on the road since. Be on the lookout for further updates on the Renaissance World Tour on HotNewHipHop.

