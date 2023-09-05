Diana Ross Sings Happy Birthday To Beyonce During Los Angeles Show

Beyonce had the grandest, most celebrated, and most anticipated 42nd birthday that will probably ever take place. Of course, a big part of that is because she held a star-studded RENAISSANCE tour show in Los Angeles on Monday (September 5). There’s no way that any concert from the trek would be anything other than hyped to the heavens, and each show proved that in its own way. Still, there was particular pressure for this show to be something truly special, not for the fans, but for Queen Bey. Turns out that previous reports were true, and one of music’s greatest legends came out on stage to wish the Houston superstar a glorious day.

Moreover, the one and only Diana Ross emerged during the performance to sing happy birthday to Beyonce along with 60 to 70,000 fans in attendance. Unsurprisingly, the “CUFF IT” singer could barely express her excitement and emotion in the moment, and embraced and thanked Ross for being there that night. Overall, it was a show filled with instances like these where she could really feel the love. After all, a four-minute standing ovation, balloons, and all your staff wearing party hats will do that to you.

Diana Ross Joins The Massive Crowd In Singing Happy Birthday To Beyonce

Diana Ross and 60,000 of the Hive sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé! #BEYDAYLA#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/QIOOzgsyY7 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 5, 2023

However, that’s not all that the now-42-year-old brought to the table for her big day this year. Well, this time she didn’t bring anything, but icons in the LGBTQIA2+ community did. On the Parkwood Instagram page, Beyonce (by proxy) shared a new song to celebrate her birthday. It’s called “Nine Four Eight One” (a reference to her birth date… shocking, we know) and was put together by TS Madison, Kevin Aviance, and Kevin JZ Prodigy.

It’s exactly what you expect from this era: a shimmering, house-inspired, empowering, and above all fun cut. While it’s not an official release, it will definitely have you dancing and vibing along, whether you had a RENAISSANCE show on your calendar or not. With all this celebration in mind, there’s nothing more to say other than our best wishes to Beyonce for her birthday and for her incredible artistry. Stay up to date on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on the icon.

