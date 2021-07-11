Happy Birthday
- MusicUsher & Ashanti Trade "Happy Birthday" Wishes At Vegas Concert: WatchTheir special days are just 24 hours apart, and they took advantage of the opportunity to sing to each other and celebrate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Wished Adin Ross A Happy Birthday From Prison, Streamer AllegesThe two controversial celebrities go way back, and even though there are no clips of it available, it stands to reason that Tory would make the effort.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj's Mother Sends Happy Birthday Wishes To Her Grandson, Papa BearCarol Maraj took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the little one looking dapper, and it's too wholesome to handle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiana Ross Sings Happy Birthday To Beyonce During Los Angeles ShowFrom one musical legend to another, this made for a truly special moment in one of Queen Bey's most monumental "RENAISSANCE" shows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Sings "Happy Birthday" To Dave Chappelle: WatchTravis Scott got to thank Dave Chappelle for his appearance on "Parasail."By Alexander Cole
- MusicHip-Hop Turns 50 Today: Looking Back At DJ Kool Herc's Legendary PartyHappy birthday to a genre that has given us all so much, to an art form that resonates as personally as it does universally.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsA$AP Rocky Wishes His Firstborn Son With Rihanna, RZA, A Happy 1st Birthday"WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN!"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Wishes Kenneth Petty A Happy BirthdayQueen Barb wished her "Ken" a special day as his court struggles concerning sex offender registry and harassment continue.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBaby Keem & Friends Sing "Happy Birthday" To Kendrick Lamar On His 35th: WatchKendrick had a huge year at 34, so there's no telling what he'll get up to during this trip around the Sun.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Reacts To Beyoncé's Birthday Post: "Where [You] Get This Pic??"Lizzo celebrated her 34th birthday with her boyfriend in West Hollywood on April 27th.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJake Paul Shares Naked Photo With Girlfriend Julia Rose On His 25th BirthdayJake revealed he hopes to "go to outer space with Jeff, Richard, or Elon" this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJulia Fox Celebrates Her Son's 1st Birthday: "My Greatest Accomplishment, My Masterpiece"Fox spent the holiday szn airing her baby daddy out on Instagram, which she's since apologized for.By Hayley Hynes
- GramDiddy Honors Kim Porter On Her Birthday In Bittersweet IG PostDiddy shows love for Kim Porter on her birthday in an emotional and heartfelt IG montage. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday TodayNicki Minaj is celebrating her thirty-ninth birthday today!By Alex Zidel
- NewsGet Into An “Empire State Of Mind” In Honour Of JAY-Z’s 52nd BirthdayHappy Birthday Hov!By Hayley Hynes
- NewsStream “Sweet Life” In Honour Of Frank Ocean’s 34th BirthdayIt’s been over nine years since Ocean first shared “channel ORANGE” with the world.By Hayley Hynes
- Music50 Cent Wishes Eminem Happy BirthdayEminem turned 49-years-old this weekend.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCardi B’s Wild 29th Birthday Dancehall Bash Included Offset, Normani, Snoop Dogg & MoreOffset interrupted the evening to let Cardi know he had bought her a new house.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureT.I. Pens Heartfelt Message To “Big Bro” Will Smith On His 53rd BirthdayGood pals T.I. and Will Smith both celebrate their birthday on September 25th. By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPop Smoke Would Have Turned 22 TodayPop Smoke's birthday is today. The late hip-hop icon would have turned 22.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyoncé Sends Birthday Love To Lil' KimThe songstress took time to wish the rap icon a happy birthday. By Madusa S.
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Happy Birthday Lil KimA tribute on the iconic rapper’s 47th birthday.By Taya Coates