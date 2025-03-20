Drake Celebrates Bun B's Birthday With Touching Instagram Tribute To A "True Mentor"

Drake Bun B Birthday Instagram Tribute Hip Hop News
NEW YORK - MAY 26: (L-R) Bun B. and Drake perform at Hot 97's Who's Next Series Featuring Drake at S.O.B.'s on May 26, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Drake and Bun B go way back, as the Houston legend was one of the first hip-hop icons to embrace the Toronto superstar's rise.

Drake may not have the best industry connections right now, but at least he still has legends in his corner despite the whirlwind of the past year. In a new Instagram Story post published on Wednesday (March 19), he offered a special 52nd birthday message to one of his longtime OGs, Houston hip-hop legend Bun B. "My real family and a true mentor," Drizzy wrote. "Always showed up for me and brought me into his world for a pat on the back or a reality check or some good ol game. ...There's only one Bun B MORE LIFE." Happy belated, Bun!

For those unaware, Bun B was one of Drake's first supporters in the rap game, giving his late 2000s career start in the mainstream a pivotal icon's cosign and a lot of stylistic influence. This is back during the Thank Me Later days in particular, where that record's Southern sound is still the main idea that folks take away from it compared to more consequential OVO releases like the preceding So Far Gone or the subsequent Take Care. But that's not to take away from the weight of this influence, as the 6ix God has clearly used the South as an artistic north star for over a decade.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

That's no shade to him either, as Bun B defended Drake when fellow Houston rapper Sauce Walka claimed the Toronto superstar doesn't actually have love for the city's artists, which is near where he bought an estate last year as his "second home." Well, most crucially, Bun responded to Sauce's claims that the UGK veteran isn't actually from H-Town. On the other hand, Boi-1da handled the criticism of The Boy. "Travis, Bun B, Pimp C, OG Ron C, DJ Screw, Multiple Houston producers etc… the sense of entitlement is crazy though. selective memory," he clapped back.

Meanwhile, in the background of all this, Drake continues to fight for his UMG lawsuit over the Kendrick Lamar diss track, "Not Like Us." UMG filed a motion to dismiss it and to end discovery processes in the case, but he's not backing down. We'll see what precedent this sets for the art form of hip-hop.

