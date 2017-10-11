birthday message
- RelationshipsKanye West Shares Birthday Message For Bianca CensoriKanye called the 29-year-old his "most beautiful super bad iconic muse."By Ben Mock
- MusicLauren London Shares Touching Nipsey Hussle Birthday MessageNipsey Hussle would have been 36 years old yesterday.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsKanye West Shares Personal Video From Dennis RodmanKanye West shares a video that "the incredible alien level" Dennis Rodman sent to him for his birthday.By Alex Zidel
- GramJordyn Woods Wishes Jaden Smith A Happy Birthday With Sweet Childhood ThrowbackJordyn Woods said happy birthday to her "brother for life," Jaden Smith, with an adorable throwback photo from their childhood.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsChris Brown Pens Loving Birthday Message To His "Boo" Ammika HarrisChris Brown wished his "boo," Ammika Harris, a happy birthday on Instagram, officially confirming that they are back together.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Wishes Travis Scott A Happy Birthday With Intimate ThrowbackKylie Jenner wished Travis Scott a happy birthday message on Instagram, which included a heartfelt post and an intimate photo on her IG story.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsSaweetie Straddles Quavo In Adorable Birthday PostQuavo got a celebratory lap dance from his boo Saweetie for his birthday, along with a heartfelt message about how much she loves him.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsT.I.'s Stepdaughter Zonnique Gushes Over BF Bandhunta Izzy In Sweet Birthday MessageToo cute.By Lynn S.
- SportsAaron Rodgers Receives Beautiful B-Day Message From Danica PatrickRodgers is a lucky man.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Sends Sweet Birthday Message To 100-Year-Old FanShe's been a fan for over 30 years. By Chantilly Post
- GramJennifer Hudson Referred To Her Diamond Bracelets As "Slavery Scars"She later deleted her post.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Reportedly "Confused" By Tristan Thompson's Birthday MessageTristan Thompson left Khloe shook. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsTiny Sends Loving Birthday Message To Her "Personal Sex Symbol" T.I.The two plan on making many "new memories."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Yachty Gifted A Brand New Ferrari From QC’s Pee For His 21st BirthdayLil Yachty had a 21st birthday to remember.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMike WiLL Made-It Names Swae Lee "Most Talented Artist" He's Ever Worked WithMike Will sends some birthday love to Swae Lee on his special day.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Sends Stranger Things' Star Unexpected Birthday ShoutoutDrake sends birthday love out to 14 year old actress. Drake's list of high-profile friends sees no end.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Sends Cardi B A Heartfelt Birthday MessageOffset shows some love for his queen.By Matt F