Diddy is not going to be able to see his kids for the next few years. But that doesn't mean he's going to stop being a father. The parent of seven is celebrating his youngest child's birthday, now three-year-old daughter, Love, in adorable fashion.
Per TMZ, they obtained a video from Justin Combs of Diddy wishing Love a happy cake day by means of a Build-A-Bear. "Happy birthday, Love. It's your daddy. I love you... miss you. I love you, Love." Love, who is the child of the mogul and Dana Tran, reacted in the cutest way possible.
"Thank you, Daddy. I love you," she said before hugging and kissing the Build-A-Bear. Love turned 3 on Wednesday, October 15.
Her being born was quite a surprise to fans as the mogul didn't announce her existence until December 2022. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he wrote on Twitter per PEOPLE. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"
Read More: Cardi B & JT Beef: A Full Timeline
Where Is Diddy Serving His Sentence?
But as for the Bad Boy CEO's future, we still aren't sure what it's going to look like. Particularly when it comes to where he's going to be serving his prison sentence. Diddy did try and request to be sent to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
"In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs."
However, Teny Geragos and the rest of Diddy's legal team's request was denied. Judge Arun Subramanian said in response, "The Court will recommend a facility in the geographic location of the defense’s choosing but not the specific facility, which is determined by the Bureau of Prisons."
Diddy is heading to prison for 50 months for violating the Mann Act. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July.