Diddy's Unique Prison Release Conditions Finally Revealed

BY Cole Blake 718 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial.

The special conditions Diddy will have to work around once he begins his 5 years of supervised release have finally been made public. The Bad Boy mogul will serve 50 months in prison following his high-profile criminal trial, earlier this year.

According to TMZ, he will have to submit to searches and avoid contact with the victims in his case once he gets out. Additionally, will have to participate in outpatient treatment programs for drug abuse and mental health issues. He also must participate in an approved program for domestic violence.

Read More: Diddy Reportedly Chokes Up While Revealing His Sentence To Baby Love

Diddy's Prison Sentence
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy to four years and two months in prison at a hearing, earlier this month. While a jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, they still convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial. With his 50-month sentence, Diddy has already accrued 13 months in time served for his stint at MDC Brooklyn. Additionally, he'll have to pay a $500,000 fine.

It remains unclear exactly where Diddy will be spending the remainder of his prison sentence, as he's been staying at MDC Brooklyn since his arrest. In a recent letter to Judge Subramanian, he requested that he transfer to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He cited the facility's residential drug treatment program and the close proximity to his family. “In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs," his attorney, Teny Geragos, wrote.

In response, Subramanian said that he can't decide on a specific facility. "The Court will recommend a facility in the geographic location of the defense’s choosing," he ruled. "But not the specific facility, which is determined by the Bureau of Prisons."

Read More: Judge Mercilessly Rules On Diddy's Request To Serve Prison Sentence At Fort Dix

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Reveals Where He Wants To Go To Prison And The Jokes Write Themselves 1.7K
Judge Rules Diddy Fort Dix Hip Hop News Music Judge Mercilessly Rules On Diddy's Request To Serve Prison Sentence At Fort Dix 21.4K
What Is Fort Dix Diddy Hip Hop News Music What Is Fort Dix? Inside The Prison Diddy Wants To Call Home For The Next Four Years 2.0K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Diddy Approved For Prison Drug Program But There's A Twist 4.5K
Comments 1