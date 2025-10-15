Diddy's Unique Prison Release Conditions Finally Revealed

The special conditions Diddy will have to work around once he begins his 5 years of supervised release have finally been made public. The Bad Boy mogul will serve 50 months in prison following his high-profile criminal trial, earlier this year.

According to TMZ, he will have to submit to searches and avoid contact with the victims in his case once he gets out. Additionally, will have to participate in outpatient treatment programs for drug abuse and mental health issues. He also must participate in an approved program for domestic violence.

Diddy's Prison Sentence

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy to four years and two months in prison at a hearing, earlier this month. While a jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, they still convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial. With his 50-month sentence, Diddy has already accrued 13 months in time served for his stint at MDC Brooklyn. Additionally, he'll have to pay a $500,000 fine.

It remains unclear exactly where Diddy will be spending the remainder of his prison sentence, as he's been staying at MDC Brooklyn since his arrest. In a recent letter to Judge Subramanian, he requested that he transfer to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He cited the facility's residential drug treatment program and the close proximity to his family. “In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs," his attorney, Teny Geragos, wrote.