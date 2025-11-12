Diddy has officially entered the Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Program at Fort Dix, where he's serving the remainder of his prison sentence. In a statement provided to The New York Times, the Bad Boy mogul's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said that he is “committed to sobriety, focused on healing, and trying to set an example for others.” Joining the program could help him reduce his sentence by up to a year.

Diddy and his legal team admitted that he had abused drugs for years during his criminal trial. In requesting to transfer from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Diddy cited Fort Dix's drug treatment and rehabilitation program. “In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” his attorney, Teny Geragos wrote in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian in October, according to the New York Post.

Where Is Diddy Serving His Prison Sentence?

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M. University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

Engelmayer further revealed that Diddy has been sleeping in a nine-person room at Fort Dix. To pass the time, he's been working in the chapel library. "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding," she previously told CBS News.