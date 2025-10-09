Diddy Approved For Prison Drug Program But There's A Twist

Diddy's team was pushing for him to be rehabilitated without the prison time, but the mogul will still be receiving the help he needs.

Diddy will be getting the help he needs, just not where he ideally planned on receiving it. The mogul recently received Judge Arun Subramanian's approval to be a participant in the prison system's drug rehab program. He said he qualified for it yesterday, October 8, per Billboard.

If you remember, during the trial, his lawyers didn't hesitate to admit that their client "obviously has a drug problem." As a result, they believe this program, which is nine months long, should help Diddy "address drug abuse issues."

The Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), the one he will be taking part in, also comes with an extra perk. Graduates have a chance to eliminate a year off of their sentences. But of course, it's not that smooth of sailing.

In addition to passing the program, you also have to be a "nonviolent offender." With Diddy's status, he could become a target in whatever prison he gets sent to.

Where Is Diddy Serving His Sentence?
Where Is Diddy Serving His Sentence?
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 020 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

There's a possibility that he gets put in a special housing unit for extra protection, similar to his stint in pre-trial jail at Brooklyn's MDC. But for the time being, no one, including Diddy and his team knows what's next.

He's yet to hear where he's going to be spending the next few years behind bars since receiving his sentence last Friday, October 3. However, he did request that he be sent to New Jersey at FCI Fort Dix, which is one of the 50+ federal prisons that offers the drug program.

The name of the facility led to many an inappropriate joke on social media, but his lawyers believe this is the best one for him. Moreover, it's a low-security facility, which could bode well for the Bad Boy CEO. Diddy was hit with 50 months and a $500,000 fine. They stemmed from his two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

