Cardi B & JT Beef: A Full Timeline Of Beef

Am I The Drama? couldn’t have been a better title for Cardi B’s sophomore album, especially considering that she left no stone unturned. If it isn’t fawning over her new man or shitting on her ex, then she’s dragging her rap rivalry across the floor—whether it’s the never-ending saga between herself and Nicki Minaj or the younger generation of rappers who’ve come up beneath her.

In recent times, her issues with JT have reached new heights. Though the two have collaborated and worked closely together, there were clear ruptures behind the scenes that prevented them from getting along publicly. Ultimately, it spilled onto the timeline when Cardi dropped her latest album, which contained some not-so-subtle jabs at the former City Girls star. The fallout then turned into a public back-and-forth, resulting in JT’s Friday diss track. Needless to say, the feud doesn’t look like it will be ending any time soon. For now, let’s dive into everything we know about JT and Cardi B’s feud.

Context

The two had a pretty friendly relationship during their respective rises, especially as City Girls helped reinforce the domination of women in hip-hop. Cardi B hopped on the remix to “Twerk” and appeared in the music video while JT was incarcerated—a move that propelled the song into top-40 territory. JT may have missed this integral moment in their come-up, but evidently, there was no shortage of support in her corner. With Cardi B’s co-sign—especially off the heels of a string of chart-topping singles—JT and Yung Miami maintained momentum that could’ve otherwise fallen sideways.

“First of all, I would like to thank Cardi for getting on the 'Twerk' record. That means a lot to me because I honestly look up to you. I cannot wait to see the video. I know you're gonna do your thing,” JT wrote when the “Twerk (Remix)” dropped. Evidently, the relationship was tight back then, but things eventually started spiraling behind the scenes until it became public.

October 2022: Cardi B & JT’s Beef Hits The Timeline

As the internet does, there were accounts trying to pit Cardi and the City Girls against each other as early as 2020. Eventually, the City Girls had to clarify that there wasn’t any beef with Cardi.

Things took a turn when Cardi B jumped on the remix of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” and JT sent her congratulations to the Memphis star after a JT hate account tried to knock her appearance on Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Remix).” However, JT’s response encouraged fans to stream the “F.N.F (Remix),” which she also appears on, and “Super Freaky Girl (Remix),” without mentioning “Tomorrow 2.”

“Im not like that at alllll I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all—well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap, you TWEET! Congratulations Glo & stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX,” JT wrote. JT later clarified that she couldn’t congratulate Cardi because of Twitter’s character restriction, saying she’s congratulated Cardi for years.

Ten minutes later, Cardi simply tweeted “lapdog,” and all hell broke loose. They traded shots for hours that followed, with JT calling Cardi a “bully” and a “wiener dog,” later stating she’s talentless. Cardi struck back and said that Pierre “P” Thomas wasn’t happy with the City Girls’ releases. To drive that point home, she also compared the views City Girls had on their other releases to the “Twerk” video, which benefited from her cameo.

2024: JT Sets It Off For Debut Mixtape

Subliminals were thrown, yet nothing escalated quite like that fateful Twitter exchange in October 2022 when JT and Cardi B started firing shots. Still, JT wanted to get her lick back when it was time for her solo project to drop. The City Girls were no more, and JT made her statement clear on City Cinderella.

Unfortunately, the entire thing turned into JT earning another enemy in her books. On “OKAY,” she raps, “She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missin’ / cheap ass veneers, you stay talkin’ shit / Put a marker to this bitch, she’s so counterfeit,” a line that presumably targeted Cardi B after the “Up” rapper revealed she lost a veneer while eating a bagel. However, Sukihana also lost a tooth from eating a crab leg, so naturally, she felt she was being unfairly targeted. JT denied that there was any beef between them but also insulted Suki. In response, Sukihana dropped a diss track titled “Cocaine.”

Elsewhere on City Cinderella, JT takes more shots at Cardi B. On “Intro (Hope),” she raps, “Non-rapping bitch, who the fuck you talking to? / I was off in Saks, Gucci alligator bags / While you was laying on your back and stuffing bottles up your ass.” That last line referenced a video of a woman who looked like Cardi B using a bottle as a sex toy that circulated online. Cardi denied being the woman in the video.

Then there were bars on “Servin’,” where JT put Cardi’s fashion sense under a microscope:

“I got on shit you can’t pronounce, let me spell it out / L-O-E-W-E and I don’t care bout the amount / These bitches into fashion mad ‘cause I’m into fashion / Mad I got that shit on and they shit was in the past tense / Talkin’ bout you had that shit on in 2017, bitch, it’s 2024 / And you ain’t got that shit no more, hoe / You ain’t got that shit no more, hoe / Yeah, I’m that bitch, I’m that bitch and you can’t stand it, hoe.”

Things got quiet, but eventually, Cardi addressed all her naysayers on her sophomore album.

September 2025: Cardi B Drops Second Album, Addressing JT

JT may have thought the storm had settled, but Cardi was keeping tabs the whole time. The song “Magnet” from Cardi’s album Am I The Drama? reignited the largely dormant feud. Across the song, Cardi questions JT’s loyalty, calls her authenticity into question, and refers to her as a “Brenda’s baby-ass bitch.” Interestingly, Cardi doesn’t mention JT’s name, but the specifics in her verse make it hard to assume it’s about anyone else.

At one point, she calls back to JT’s supposed issues with Nicki Minaj, claiming the City Girls rapper did “All that dick ridin’, still ain’t get no feature,” before throwing some rather homophobic shots at Lil Uzi Vert.

September 2025: JT Claps Back

It didn’t take long for things to escalate online. JT hit X, where she threw shade at Cardi, clowning the rapper’s surgeries and calling her a “guitar body h*e.” She eventually deleted the tweet. However, a few days later, she fired back again in defense of Lil Uzi Vert. Things took an even bigger left turn once JT brought Stefon Diggs, Cardi’s new man, into the picture.

This time, she referenced an interview with Tasha K—whom Cardi successfully sued in the past—and Chris Blake Griffith. In the interview, Griffith accused Diggs of sexual assault, which JT leveraged as a way of calling Diggs gay and claiming she “stands with” the accuser.

In response, Cardi accused Uzi of making JT get multiple abortions and suggested she was in possession of JT’s “ashy nudes.” Then JT clapped back, referencing Cardi’s past as a stripper while pointing out the hypocrisy of shaming her for abortions when Cardi has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights.

While things felt like they were simmering down, they took another turn when JT began feuding with Cardi’s sister, Hennessy. Hennessy leaped to her sister’s defense and called out JT, claiming this feud had been brewing for three years.

October 2025: JT Raises Hell with Diss Track

All things considered, it was only a matter of time before JT took her issues with Cardi to wax—and thankfully, she delivered. On Friday (Oct. 3), JT unleashed the first of two diss tracks, which premiered on Akademiks’ platform. “No Hook” hit online, where JT laid into Cardi with potency. Across the record, JT goes for the jugular, targeting Cardi’s street cred, talent, looks, hygiene, marital status, and everything in between.

Frankly, it was a record that affirmed JT as the one who carried the City Girls lyrically during their tenure, but it also indicated that Cardi won’t be able to slack if she decides to respond on wax. However, Cardi shrugged it off, writing, “Wayyyyy too easy LMAOO... Alexa play ‘MAGNET’ by Cardi B.”

A few days later, Cardi revealed that JT allegedly tried to reach out to Pardison Fontaine to write for her—an interesting revelation, considering JT’s issue with Cardi’s use of writers.

Then came the second diss track, “Keep Coming.” This one was a bit more subtle than the previous release, but the timing suggested that JT was trying to double back on Cardi. However, it clearly wasn’t the haymaker she was hoping for. Cardi’s only response at the time was to direct fans to her own album and “Magnet.”