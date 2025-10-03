JT Drops Scathing Cardi B Diss Track On Akademiks, Escalating Rap Beef

It seems like the rap girls are all gas, no breaks this week. In a bold move, rapper JT just unleashed a full-fledged diss track directed at Cardi B, which premiered on Akademiks. This diss track escalates a feud that had already been building tension over the past weeks, and it’s leaving fans and critics watching closely. On the track, JT holds nothing back and is taking jabs at Cardi's cosmetic surgery, her upbringing, and everything in between.

The fued between the two dates back to 2022. However, it was re-ignited earlier this week when JT fired off a series of sharp tweets aimed at Cardi. This sparked a highly public feud with Cardi’s sister, Hennessy, during a heated session on X Spaces. In the online clash, JT accused Cardi of inflating her streaming numbers and proceeded to direct insult Hennessy. “I've been laughing at your sister all week, b***h. But the real laugh is starting Friday," JT stated. The digital back-and-forth set the stage for what many assumed would be a diss track, and now, it’s officially arrived.

JT Goes In On Cardi B

The tension between the two artists further incerased after the release of Cardi’s new album, Am I the Drama?, which dropped last month. On the track “Magnet,” Cardi delivers bars that seemingly mock JT’s relationship with Lil Uzi Vert and label her a “fake friend.” On the song, Cardi raps: "All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch."

While the full lyrics of JT's diss track are still being unpacked, early listens suggest JT holds nothing back. Listeners have tweeted a few standout lines so far. "10 different faces I forgot how you look h**, she SMOKED CARDI MY GAWD," one person wrote. "You say you stackin paper let me see you read a book hoe …….. welp," wrote another.