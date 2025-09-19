Cardi B seemingly went after JT on her new song, "Magnet," by questioning her partner Lil Uzi Vert's sexuality. Cardi shared the song on her new album, Am I The Drama?, which she dropped on Friday.

On the second verse of the scathing track, she raps: "All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch."

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the lyrics. “'My n***a cheat but' LMFAOOOOO," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Cardi B could never make an album close to Luv is Rage 2 [laughing emojis]. We do not care about her in big 2025."

Why Are Cardi B & JT Beefing?

Cardi B and JT have been at odds for a number of years. The drama began in 2022 following the release of Cardi's collaboration with GloRilla, "Tomorrow 2." When the song cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, JT shared a congratulatory post on X, but failed to mention Cardi. In response to her leaving her off the statement, Cardi called JT a "lapdog."

JT isn't the only artist Cardi targets on her new album. She also disses BIA on the song, "Pretty & Petty." “Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to your head / Bow, I’m dead,” she raps.

Cardi put out Am I The Drama? on Friday, over seven years after the release of her iconic debut album, Invasion of Privacy. It features collaborations with Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion. She'll be embarking on her first-ever headlining tour to promote the project in February.