Cardi B Disses JT With Scathing Lil Uzi Vert Bars On "Am I The Drama?"

BY Cole Blake 4.4K Views
Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions 2025 with performances from Cardi B, Lola Young and Mark Ronson
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 18: Cardi B performs at Spotify Beach concert featuring Cardi B, Lola Young and Mark Ronson at Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions 2025 on June 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)
Cardi B takes aim at several of her rivals on her new album, "Am I The Drama?," which she put out on Friday.

Cardi B seemingly went after JT on her new song, "Magnet," by questioning her partner Lil Uzi Vert's sexuality. Cardi shared the song on her new album, Am I The Drama?, which she dropped on Friday.

On the second verse of the scathing track, she raps: "All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch."

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the lyrics. “'My n***a cheat but' LMFAOOOOO," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Cardi B could never make an album close to Luv is Rage 2 [laughing emojis]. We do not care about her in big 2025."

Read More: Cardi B Roasts BIA In Scathing "Am I The Drama?" Diss Track “Pretty & Petty”

Why Are Cardi B & JT Beefing?

Cardi B and JT have been at odds for a number of years. The drama began in 2022 following the release of Cardi's collaboration with GloRilla, "Tomorrow 2." When the song cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, JT shared a congratulatory post on X, but failed to mention Cardi. In response to her leaving her off the statement, Cardi called JT a "lapdog."

JT isn't the only artist Cardi targets on her new album. She also disses BIA on the song, "Pretty & Petty." “Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to your head / Bow, I’m dead,” she raps.

Cardi put out Am I The Drama? on Friday, over seven years after the release of her iconic debut album, Invasion of Privacy. It features collaborations with Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion. She'll be embarking on her first-ever headlining tour to promote the project in February.

Read More: Stefon Diggs Says He Wants A Baby Boy With Cardi B And Is Already Thinking Of Names

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
