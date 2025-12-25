Luka Doncic Unveils Newest Jordan Luka 5 "Venom"

Jordan Brand is officially pushing Luka Doncic's signature line forward with the debut of the Jordan Luka 5 “Venom,” set to release in January 2026. As Luka continues to cement himself as one of the NBA’s most unstoppable offensive engines, his footwear keeps evolving to match his game.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 5 "Venom" will be released on January 8th, 2026.

The "Venom" colorway immediately signals a sharper, more aggressive direction for the line. Early images show a low-cut silhouette built for sharp footwork and constant movement. The design feels streamlined and intentional, leaning into Luka’s ability to stop on a dime, change pace, and create space in tight windows.

Jordan Brand appears to be dialing in on responsiveness and stability, two pillars of Luka’s playstyle, while letting the "Venom" colorway do the visual heavy lifting. The sculpted midsole and wide base suggest improved lateral support, while the lightweight upper points toward better breathability during long minutes.

Branding stays subtle, allowing the black and neon green contrast to define the shoe’s personality. Overall it feels fast, modern, and purpose-built.

Jordan Luka 5 Official Images

Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka 5 “Venom” features a sleek low-cut build with a wide, stable base that feels grounded and fast. Also a black mesh upper keeps things lightweight and breathable.

Neon green accents flood the midsole, giving the shoe its Venom-inspired edge. Sculpted sidewalls rise for added containment during hard cuts. A translucent green outsole hints at strong traction underneath. Subtle Jumpman branding sits near the forefoot without overpowering the design.

The heel looks padded and supportive without added bulk. Everything feels tuned for quick stops and sudden changes of direction.

Jordan Luka 5 Retail Price

With the Luka line gaining traction among guards and everyday hoopers, the Luka 5 “Venom” feels like a refinement rather than a reset. As January 2026 approaches and more details surface, this colorway looks poised to introduce Luka’s next chapter in a bold way.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.