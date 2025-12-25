Luka Doncic Unveils Newest Jordan Luka 5 "Venom"

BY Ben Atkinson 58 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-luka-5-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Luka 5 “Venom” is set to release in January 2026, bringing an aggressive new look to Luka Doncic’s signature sneaker line.

Jordan Brand is officially pushing Luka Doncic's signature line forward with the debut of the Jordan Luka 5 “Venom,” set to release in January 2026. As Luka continues to cement himself as one of the NBA’s most unstoppable offensive engines, his footwear keeps evolving to match his game.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 5 "Venom" will be released on January 8th, 2026.

The "Venom" colorway immediately signals a sharper, more aggressive direction for the line. Early images show a low-cut silhouette built for sharp footwork and constant movement. The design feels streamlined and intentional, leaning into Luka’s ability to stop on a dime, change pace, and create space in tight windows.

Jordan Brand appears to be dialing in on responsiveness and stability, two pillars of Luka’s playstyle, while letting the "Venom" colorway do the visual heavy lifting. The sculpted midsole and wide base suggest improved lateral support, while the lightweight upper points toward better breathability during long minutes.

Branding stays subtle, allowing the black and neon green contrast to define the shoe’s personality. Overall it feels fast, modern, and purpose-built.

Read More: Wale Wears Nike GT Future "Lightning"

Jordan Luka 5 Official Images
jordan-luka-5-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka 5 “Venom” features a sleek low-cut build with a wide, stable base that feels grounded and fast. Also a black mesh upper keeps things lightweight and breathable.

Neon green accents flood the midsole, giving the shoe its Venom-inspired edge. Sculpted sidewalls rise for added containment during hard cuts. A translucent green outsole hints at strong traction underneath. Subtle Jumpman branding sits near the forefoot without overpowering the design.

The heel looks padded and supportive without added bulk. Everything feels tuned for quick stops and sudden changes of direction.

Jordan Luka 5 Retail Price

With the Luka line gaining traction among guards and everyday hoopers, the Luka 5 “Venom” feels like a refinement rather than a reset. As January 2026 approaches and more details surface, this colorway looks poised to introduce Luka’s next chapter in a bold way.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

jordan-luka-5-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: First Look At The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
jordan-luka-4-safari-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Luka 4 “Safari” Turns Up The Energy 414
jordan-luka-77-space-navigator-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” Launches Tomorrow 363
jordan-luka-4-laser-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Luka 4 “Laser Blue” Joins Luka’s Signature Legacy 552
jordan-luka-4-space-navigator-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Luka 4 “Space Navigator” Lands In Style 465
Comments 0