Jordan Luka 4 “Laser Blue” Joins Luka’s Signature Legacy

The Jordan Luka 4 “Laser Blue” introduces a cool-toned colorway to Luka Doncic’s signature line. This performance-focused silhouette gets a fresh update with vibrant accents and innovative cushioning.

Designed for speed, control, and stability, the Luka 4 continues to build on Jordan Brand’s modern approach to basketball sneakers. Lightweight materials, responsive support, and a striking aesthetic make this model a standout both on and off the hardwood.

Luka Doncic’s rise in the NBA has been nothing short of electric. With each signature shoe, Jordan Brand refines the balance between function and flash. The Luka 4 follows suit, incorporating bold design lines and low-profile support tailored for Luka’s style of play.

It’s a shoe that blends tech with personality, quick on court and easy on the eyes. In the images provided, the “Laser Blue” colorway pops against soft grey overlays and a pastel green midsole. From the icy outsole to the stylized heel branding, this pair delivers clean contrasts throughout.

Every detail feels intentional. Whether worn in a game or kept in the box, the Luka 4 “Laser Blue” adds personality to the lineup. As Luka’s legacy continues to grow, so does his sneaker catalog, one release at a time.

Jordan Luka 4 “Laser Blue”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka 4 “Laser Blue” features a lightweight mesh and synthetic upper in muted grey. Laser blue accents trace the wavy stitching across the sides and heel.

A soft green midsole adds subtle contrast while the outsole comes dressed in icy blue with multi-color hits underfoot. CUSHLON branding on the tooling hints at responsive cushioning. A Jumpman logo lands on the lateral midsole, while Luka’s name and branding appear on the outsole and tongue.

Bright volt stitching and a red emblem on the forefoot provide energetic pops. The low-cut design offers court-ready performance with a bold visual edge.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Laser Blue” will be released on June 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

