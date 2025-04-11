Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 4 “Bloodline” Unveiled

Image via Nike
The Jordan Luka 4 “Bloodline” combines bold design and elite performance in Luka Doncic’s latest signature sneaker.

The Jordan Luka 4 “Bloodline” showcases Luka Doncic’s signature sneaker in a striking new colorway. Dressed in black, white, and red, the pair is engineered for explosive on-court performance. Lightweight materials and Cushlon cushioning promise comfort and responsiveness. Luka’s logo on the tongue and heel adds a personal touch to the silhouette. Luka Doncic is carving out a legacy both on and off the hardwood. Since signing with Jordan Brand, each of his signature sneakers has pushed the envelope in design and tech.

The Luka 4 continues that trend with a streamlined shape and bold accents that echo his fearless playing style. Designed for elite-level performance, it’s a shoe built to keep up with Luka’s game. The photos show the “Bloodline” colorway in full detail. Black overlays set the tone, while vibrant red lines ripple across the sides for visual energy. Icy blue outsoles and teal stitching round out the futuristic look. This release builds on the momentum of the Luka line while signaling its own path forward.

Jordan Luka 4 “Bloodline”
The Jordan Luka 4 “Bloodline” features a black and white base with curved red overlays and teal stitching. Also, a Cushlon foam midsole supports impact. Further, the translucent outsole adds grip and style. Luka branding appears on the tongue and heel for a personalized finish.

Jordan Luka 4 “Bloodline” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Bloodline” will be released on April 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. This drop adds to Luka Doncic’s rising signature lineup with a design that balances style and function. It pairs high-quality materials with responsive cushioning, making it a solid choice for the court or casual rotation.

