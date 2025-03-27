Jordan Luka 4 “Space Navigator” Lands In Style

The Jordan Luka 4 “Space Navigator” colorway blasts off with a bold futuristic look built for performance. This is Luka Doncic’s fourth signature silhouette, designed to match his multidimensional game. The sneaker blends aerospace inspiration with technical precision. From its supportive structure to the responsive cushioning, every detail was made for movement. Luka has made a name for himself by redefining how modern guards play. His Jordan line mirrors that innovation. The Luka 4 continues the trend with lightweight materials, stability features, and cosmic storytelling.

The “Space Navigator” colorway leans into a theme that feels just as limitless as his potential. It’s bright, vibrant, and built for speed, perfect for the hardwood or the streets. The back heel even includes embossed stars and geometric patterns, a nod to his otherworldly skill set. Jordan Brand has used each Luka release to push design boundaries while staying grounded in performance. With this latest version, they’ve delivered something fresh and electric. You can see from the images above just how sharp the visuals are. From the glowing green tones to the black detailing, this sneaker feels like a journey through space.

Jordan Luka 4 “Space Navigator”

Image via Nike

​​The Jordan Luka 4 “Space Navigator” features a pale green mesh upper with suede overlays and black embroidered waves on the sides. Yellow lace loops add contrast, while speckled gray foam midsoles sit atop a semi-translucent green sole. Pink Jumpman logos pop on the tongue. The back heel sports embossed stars and sharp angles. Lightweight and responsive, the pair rides on Cushlon cushioning built for elite-level play.

Hypebeast reports that the Jordan Luka 4 “Space Navigator” will be released on April 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. They will be available in full family sizing. Expect a release through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers.

Image via Nike