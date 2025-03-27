This Air Jordan 4 RM "Easter" Colorway Is Soft And Clean

BY Ben Atkinson 186 Views
air-jordan-4-rm-easter-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The women’s Air Jordan 4 RM “Easter” colorway brings pastel energy to a remixed Jordan silhouette, get a closer look at the fresh design.

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Easter” brings soft seasonal tones to Jordan Brand’s newest silhouette. This low-cut remix of the classic Air Jordan 4 mixes familiar design cues with lifestyle-forward materials. While Jordan wore the original Air Jordan 4 during key moments of his 1989 season, this updated take leans fully into off-court energy. It blends heritage with experimentation, making it a bold addition to the Jordan lineage. The RM version, short for “remastered,” pushes the model in a fresh direction. It features a sculpted heel panel and layered materials while retaining signature Air cushioning.

Its low-cut profile creates a sleek, modern look. This “Easter” colorway takes things further with subtle pops of mint, lilac, and cream, ideal for spring vibes or laid-back fits. It’s a standout for sneakerheads who love quiet details. The Air Jordan 4 RM doesn’t just remix history, it builds on it. From performance hardwood favorite to fashion staple, the Jordan 4 has remained a cultural force for over three decades. As seen in the photos above, this upcoming women’s release continues that tradition with a crisp palette and layered textures that fit right into 2025’s aesthetic.

Air Jordan 4 RM "Easter"
air-jordan-4-rm-easter-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This women’s Air Jordan 4 RM “Easter” features a pastel green suede mudguard, cream midsole, and lilac hits on the outsole and branding. Also, white mesh and leather panels offer breathability and structure. Further, the mint sockliner adds contrast. A semi-translucent heel tab and Air Max bubble complete the look.

Air Jordan 4 RM "Easter" Release Date

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM "Easter" will be released on April 1st, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. The colorway is expected to be a women’s exclusive. With its spring-ready tones, the release aligns perfectly with the start of the season.

air-jordan-4-rm-easter-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-4-rm-easter-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

