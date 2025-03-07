The Air Jordan 4 RM "Motorsports" Races Onto The Scene

The Air Jordan 4 RM "Motorsports" introduces a modern spin on the legendary basketball silhouette. The RM model reimagines the classic Jordan 4, blending performance-inspired details with a contemporary look. Jordan Brand has consistently evolved the Air Jordan 4 since its debut in 1989. This latest iteration carries elements of speed and precision, channeling the spirit of motorsports culture into its design. Michael Jordan's passion for racing led to the creation of Jordan-inspired racing teams and sneaker collaborations. The Air Jordan 4 "Motorsports" originally debuted as a tribute to his team, and now, the RM version builds on that legacy. With sleek lines and premium materials, this release embraces the energy of the track.

This updated model features suede, mesh, and synthetic materials, balancing durability and comfort. Translucent elements on the heel and upper add a futuristic touch, setting it apart from traditional Jordan 4 releases. Pops of yellow contrast with muted greys and whites, reinforcing the motorsports theme. The combination of textures and colors creates a layered aesthetic that feels rugged yet refined. The Nike Air branding on the heel solidifies its retro foundation. This release continues Jordan Brand's tradition of pushing boundaries, merging heritage with innovation in a way that appeals to both sneakerheads and athletes alike.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Motorsports”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM "Motorsports" features a mixed-material upper combining suede, mesh, and synthetic overlays. A translucent heel panel with Nike Air branding adds a modern edge. The color scheme balances greys and whites with bold yellow hits on the tongue and lining. A sculpted midsole houses visible Air cushioning for comfort. Red stitching and perforated details complete the layered look, blending streetwear style with motorsports energy.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Motorsports” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike