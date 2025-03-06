New Website Opens For Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" Raffle

nigel-sylvester-x-air-jordan-4-brick-by-brick-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
Nigel Sylvester’s Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" is set to drop soon, and a new website has launched ahead of the release.

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" is set to drop soon, and a new website has gone live ahead of the release. Everythingongo.com, Sylvester’s official site, now features a sign-up page for an exclusive online raffle. Fans can register for a chance to secure the pair before its official SNKRS launch. The release is scheduled for March 14, the same day the sneaker hits Nike’s platform. This collaboration blends Jordan Brand’s basketball heritage with Sylvester’s BMX roots. Sylvester’s take on the classic silhouette reflects his journey of resilience. The deep red colorway represents hard-earned success, mirroring the determination needed in extreme sports.

Sylvester’s version of the Air Jordan 4 stays true to Tinker Hatfield’s original design but features premium materials and new branding details. His past Jordan collaborations have sold out instantly, and this drop is expected to follow suit. The latest photos showcase the sneaker’s rich suede upper, bold Nike Air branding, and unique storytelling elements. Every detail reflects Sylvester’s BMX background and his connection to Jordan Brand. The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" is more than just a sneaker. It is a tribute to the grind, passion, and dedication that define both basketball and BMX culture.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick”
nigel-sylvester-x-air-jordan-4-brick-by-brick-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" stands out with a bold red suede upper, blending smooth and textured overlays for added depth. A subtle white Swoosh on the forefoot adds a unique detail. The Nike Air branding on the heel keeps its classic appeal. Aged midsoles and toned-down eyelets give the sneaker a worn-in feel. The outsole mixes red and off-white, reinforcing the BMX-inspired aesthetic.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG x Nigel Sylvester "Bike Air" will be released in on March 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. You can signup for early updated at everythingongo.com.

nigel-sylvester-x-air-jordan-4-brick-by-brick-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
nigel-sylvester-x-air-jordan-4-brick-by-brick-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

