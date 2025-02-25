Massive Nike Heist Targets Nigel Sylvester’s Air Jordan 4 Brick by Brick"

Sneaker fans were stunned after nearly 2,000 pairs of Nigel Sylvester’s anticipated Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick” sneakers were stolen in a dramatic freight train heist. This bold Nike heist occurred in Perrin, Arizona, on January 13, 2025, with the stolen sneakers valued at over $440,000. The sophisticated nature of the nike heist has raised serious concerns about sneaker security. Also there are concerns about availability ahead of the scheduled March 14 release.

According to reports from the LA Times, thieves deliberately sabotaged a BNSF freight train by cutting an air brake hose, causing it to halt in a remote desert area. Once stopped, they quickly unloaded 1,985 pairs of unreleased sneakers, including the hyped Sylvester collaboration. Authorities later discovered the stolen footwear stashed in a U-Haul truck and another vehicle parked nearby. This method aligns with previous nike heists, where thieves would force trains to stop in remote areas, ensuring minimal detection.

Nike Heist Results In Thousands Of Pairs Stolen

Investigators uncovered that this heist wasn't isolated. At least ten similar nike heists targeting Nike shipments have occurred across California and Arizona since March 2024, totaling approximately $2 million in losses. Each theft involves carefully coordinated operations where criminals halt trains in remote locations to quickly unload high-value cargo. Officials have indicated that thieves often receive tips about valuable shipments from insiders at warehouses or trucking companies, further complicating security efforts.