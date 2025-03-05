Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" Gets A Full Look With Apparel Collection

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" is one of the most unique collaborations of the year. Nigel Sylvester, a BMX legend, brings his New York City roots to this take on the iconic Jordan 4. The Air Jordan 4 debuted in 1989 as the second sneaker designed by Tinker Hatfield. Its mesh panels, visible Air cushioning, and supportive wings made it a performance powerhouse. Over the years, the model has evolved from a basketball essential to a streetwear staple. Sylvester’s "Brick by Brick" concept represents the grind and perseverance needed to build success. The sneaker boasts a striking red design inspired by the bricks that shape New York City.

Much like his previous Jordan collaborations, this version embraces wear and tear, staying true to his BMX lifestyle. The materials, textures, and details reflect a rugged aesthetic while maintaining the classic Jordan 4 silhouette. Alongside the sneakers, new photos showcase the apparel collection that will release with the shoes. The lineup includes NYC-inspired pieces featuring "Brick by Brick" branding and a bold play on classic Nike logos. These images highlight the cohesive design between the sneakers and clothing. With this drop, Nigel Sylvester continues to push boundaries, blending sport, culture, and fashion into one seamless project.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick”

Image via Nike

The Nigel Sylvester shoe features a bold red suede upper with a mix of textures. Smooth suede contrasts with rugged overlays near the toe, reinforcing the BMX-inspired theme. A miniature white Swoosh appears near the front, a rare addition for an Air Jordan 4. The midsole combines red and sail tones, while the classic Air cushioning remains intact. Mesh detailing and tonal branding complete the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG x Nigel Sylvester "Bike Air" and the apparel collection will be released in on March 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

Image via Nike