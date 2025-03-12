Raffle Is Now Open For The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick”

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" is finally here. The BMX legend’s take on the classic Jordan model brings a fresh perspective to the silhouette. The sneaker arrives in a bold red color scheme, representing the hard work and determination that shaped Sylvester’s career. As expected, demand for this pair is high, and sneaker fans now have a chance to secure a pair through an exclusive raffle. The raffle for the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" is officially live on his website. Fans can enter now for a shot at owning this special collaboration. Alongside the sneakers, a matching apparel collection is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This collaboration continues Jordan Brand’s tradition of working with influential figures beyond basketball. Sylvester, a longtime Jordan collaborator, brings his own BMX-inspired touch to the Air Jordan 4. His past projects with Nike and Jordan have consistently sold out, and this latest release is expected to follow the same pattern. The "Brick by Brick" theme represents the grind and dedication required to build success in any field. New images give us a closer look at the sneaker's bold design. Deep red suede, premium materials, and subtle branding details make this pair stand out. The rear tab features "BIKE AIR" instead of the usual Nike Air branding, a nod to Sylvester’s BMX roots.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick”

Image via Nike

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" arrives in an all-red color scheme with rich suede overlays. The upper combines smooth and textured suede, creating a layered look. A mini Swoosh on the toe and a "BIKE AIR" logo on the heel add personal touches. A visible Air unit and crisp white midsole contrast with the deep red upper. This release blends style and storytelling with premium execution.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick” Raffle

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG x Nigel Sylvester "Bike Air" will be released in on March 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. The raffle is now open on Nigel Sylvester's personal website.

Image via Nike