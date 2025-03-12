The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Light Orewood Brown" Is Ready For The Fairway

BY Ben Atkinson 58 Views
air-jordan-1-low-golf-light-orewood-brown-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
Jordan Brand expands its golf lineup with the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Light Orewood Brown," blending premium materials.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Light Orewood Brown" is the latest addition to Jordan Brand’s growing lineup of golf-ready sneakers. Blending classic design with modern performance, this colorway offers a refined look fit for the greens. The combination of neutral tones and subtle details gives it a versatile appeal. Golfers who appreciate both style and function will find this pair hard to resist. Jordan Brand has successfully adapted some of its most iconic silhouettes for golf. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf follows this trend, maintaining the timeless look of the original while incorporating golf-specific features.

The tread pattern ensures stability on the course without compromising everyday wearability. This blend of fashion and function reflects the brand’s push toward lifestyle-driven golf sneakers. New images provide a detailed look at the sneaker’s clean design. The mix of suede and leather gives it a premium feel, while the textured Swoosh adds character. The outsole, designed for enhanced grip, blends seamlessly with the overall aesthetic. Jordan Brand continues to expand its golf lineup, proving that performance footwear can still be stylish.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Light Orewood Brown”
air-jordan-1-low-golf-light-orewood-brown-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Light Orewood Brown" features a soft suede and leather upper in neutral tones. A cracked brown Swoosh adds contrast, while the white midsole keeps things clean. The outsole has a specialized golf tread for stability and traction. Classic Jordan branding on the heel and tongue completes the look. This pair brings a sophisticated yet functional twist to the fairway.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Light Orewood Brown” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Light Orewood Brown” will be released sometime this spring or summer 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. This release continues Jordan Brand’s push into golf footwear, blending sneaker culture with performance needs. The neutral colorway makes it a versatile choice for both on and off the course. More details, including an exact launch date, are expected soon.

air-jordan-1-low-golf-light-orewood-brown-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-low-golf-light-orewood-brown-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

[Via]

