Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Endless Pursuit” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is making waves with its upcoming "Endless Pursuit" colorway. Sporting a sleek white base with accents of black and iridescent details, these sneakers are a stylish addition to any golfer's wardrobe. The fusion of classic Air Jordan design with golf-specific features makes this silhouette a standout on the green. Designed for both performance and style, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf offers stability and traction, allowing golfers to maintain their footing and swing with confidence.

The "Endless Pursuit" colorway adds a touch of flair to the traditional golf shoe aesthetic. The iridescent details give the sneakers a dynamic look that catches the eye, while the black accents provide contrast and depth to the overall design. Whether you're an avid golfer or a casual player, these shoes make a statement both on and off the course. Golf enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf in the "Endless Pursuit" colorway.

"Endless Pursuit" Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

Image via Nike

To begin, the pair features an icy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with black pebbled leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is on the sides, with an iridescent Swoosh as well. Finally, iridescent blue Jordan Golf branding can be found on the tongue and the Air Jordan Wings logo can be found on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Endless Pursuit” will be released on April 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

