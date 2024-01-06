Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Black Gum” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf seamlessly combines sporty performance with iconic style. Its upcoming "Black Gum" colorway introduces a sleek update to this classic silhouette. Retaining the essence of the original Air Jordan 1, this golf version features a low-top design for enhanced mobility on the course. The "Black Gum" color scheme brings a sophisticated and versatile look, blending effortlessly with various golfing outfits while maintaining the shoe's timeless appeal.

Engineered with durability in mind, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf incorporates a specialized outsole for reliable traction and stability during swings and walks on the green. This iteration continues the legacy of the Air Jordan line, catering to golfers seeking both fashion and function. On or off the fairway, this shoe stands out for its fusion of retro charm and modern utility. The "Black Gum" variant promises a chic option for enthusiasts aiming to elevate their golfing experience with a touch of the classic Jordan style.

Read More: Reebok Answer III “White/Black” Drop Details

"Black Gum" Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature gum rubber soles with a clean white midsole. A black leather base constructs the uppers, with more black leather overlays. A grey leather Nike Swoosh is present on the sides. Next, black laces complete the design. A Jumpman Golf logo is located on the tongue, and the iconic Wings logo is featured on the heels. Overall, this sneaker takes on a very cohesive colorway of an all-black upper, with a gum rubber sole. This pair is perfect for the course.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Black Gum” will be released on January 19th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Red Stardust” Gets A First Look

[Via]