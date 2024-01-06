Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Wolf Grey” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is a stylish blend of athletic performance and iconic design. Its upcoming "Wolf Grey" colorway adds a touch of sleekness to the classic silhouette. This golf shoe retains the signature elements of the original Air Jordan 1, featuring a low-top design for enhanced mobility on the course. The "Wolf Grey" hue offers a versatile look, complementing various golf attire while maintaining the shoe's heritage. With its durable construction and specialized outsole, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf ensures traction and stability during swings and walks across the greens.

This iteration continues the legacy of the Air Jordan line, catering to golfers seeking both style and functionality. Whether on the fairway or off, the shoe stands out for its fusion of retro charm and modern utility. The "Wolf Grey" variant promises a fresh option for enthusiasts looking to elevate their golfing experience with a touch of timeless Jordan style. The wolf grey upper coupled with the gum rubber sole makes this pair the perfect sneaker. Overall, look out for this sneaker to drop later this month!

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” Coming Soon

“Wolf Grey” Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature gum rubber soles with a clean white midsole. A grey leather base constructs the uppers, with light grey leather overlays. A darker grey Nike Swoosh is present on the sides, featuring darker speckles. Next, grey laces complete the design. Grey Jumpman Golf branding is located on the tongue, and the iconic Wings logo is featured on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Wolf Grey” will be released on January 19th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “Cool Grey” Officially Revealed

[Via]