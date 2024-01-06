Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 4 is making a comeback, with rumors swirling about a potential release date. This timeless sneaker has amassed a devoted following among sneakerheads and basketball fans alike. Its introduction of innovations like a transparent heel cushion and added side support marked a new era in sneaker design. Throughout its journey, the Jordan 4 has sported diverse colorways and partnered with various brands, solidifying its status as a coveted gem in the sneaker universe. Anticipation is mounting for upcoming new fresh color palettes set to adorn this iconic sneaker in the near future.

The "Bred" colorway, short for "Black and Red," holds legendary status in sneaker history. Its origin traces back to the Jordan 1, showcasing a sleek black hue complemented by vibrant red accents, exuding a blend of power and sophistication. Now, there's excitement brewing as the classic "Bred" style gets a fresh makeover for the Jordan 4. It'll be intriguing to witness whether this reimagined rendition sparks the same excitement and admiration as the original. Overall, this is going to be a big release.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “Cool Grey” Officially Revealed

"Bred Reimagined" Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

The sneakers are scheduled for release during the NBA All-Star weekend in February 2024, just a week after Michael Jordan's birthday. The "Bred Reimagined" colorway bears a resemblance to the iconic Bred style but brings subtle differences. Unlike its suede predecessor, this shoe boasts a premium leather upper. Additionally, the iconic Nike Air logo graces the back heel. This iteration is sure to pique the interest of sneaker enthusiasts, hinting at potential future "Reimagined" releases. Get ready for this sneaker release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" will be released on February 17th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Black/Gym Red” Release Details Revealed

[Via]