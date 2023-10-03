Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott “Olive” Official Photos

This pair has been officially unveiled.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott “Olive” Official Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is a shoe designed for golfing. It is a variation of the popular Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker. They have modified the shoe for golf, adding features that offer traction and stability on the golf course. It is a comfortable and stylish option for golfers who want to play their best while looking good. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is a great choice for those who enjoy both golfing and the iconic Air Jordan 1 design. This sneaker will definitely make waves in the sneaker world when it drops.

Travis Scott is a well-known rapper and music artist who has collaborated with Jordan Brand. He has worked on several projects with Jordan, including special editions of the Air Jordan sneakers. Travis Scott's collaborations with Jordan have resulted in unique and highly sought-after designs that combine his personal style with the iconic Jordan aesthetic. Overall, these collaborations have garnered significant attention and popularity among sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Travis Scott's music alike.

"Olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf
Image via Nike

This pair features an olive rubber sole with extended grooves to provide traction on the course. Also, the shoes feature a clean white midsole. The upper is made of olive suede with cream leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is black and the Cactus Jack logo is imprinted behind the Swoosh. Finally, the tongue features Jordan Golf, the right heel displays the Wings logo, and the left heel showcases the Cactus Jack logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott “Olive” is going to drop on October 13th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $170 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Olive
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 1 Low Golf
Image via Nike

