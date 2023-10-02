Adidas Rivalry 86 Low x The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Drop

This vibrant Simpsons pair is coming soon.

Adidas Rivalry 86 Low x The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Drop

The Adidas Rivalry 86 Low is a timeless low-top sneaker, known for its enduring design and versatile appeal. Its sleek profile caters to both athletic performance and everyday fashion. Adidas is generating excitement with a captivating collaboration with The Simpsons. They are gearing up to unveil the "Treehouse of Horror" colorway, drawing inspiration from the iconic show's spooky special episodes. This partnership harmonizes The Simpsons' distinct humor with the renowned quality of Adidas. The Rivalry 86 Low features a robust leather upper, ensuring durability at every step.

The new collaboration with The Simpsons promises imaginative details and a design that encapsulates the eerie essence of the "Treehouse of Horror" episodes. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the show alike will cherish this limited-edition sneaker. In summary, the Adidas Rivalry 86 Low, with its classic low-top design, will receive an exciting twist with The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" colorway. It's a blend of style, comfort, and pop culture that will undoubtedly make a statement wherever it goes.

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole as well as a clean white midsole. A vibrant orange distressed material constructs the uppers, with white leather overlays. Roped laces are present, personifying the treehouse. Vibrant branding is featured on the tongues, with the Adidas logo in yellow. Also, blue sock liners add yet another color to this colorful pair of Adidas sneakers. Keep an eye out for an official release date.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Rivalry 86 Low x The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” will be released at some point in October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

