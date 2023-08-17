The Simpsons x Adidas Stan Smith “Homer Simpson” Release Date Revealed

The Simpsons remains an iconic series.

The Simpsons is easily one of the most iconic TV shows ever. Overall, it is a show that follows the exploits of Homer Simpson and his family. Although the show has been on for over 30 years at this point, it still gets decent reviews. Despite a dip in quality years ago, the show seems to be doing better right now. Sure, it will never be as good as it was in 90s, but who really cares at this point? The Simpsons are cultural icons and it’s cool to see it still having relevance in pop culture.

If you remember, The Simpsons actually did a collaboration on the Adidas Superstar a little while ago. The collab was centered around Marge Simpson and her signature blue hair. Now, however, the collaboration is back, although this time Homer is the focal point. As you can see down below, the silhouette is the Adidas Stan Smith. Although, this time, the shoe is supposed to be a play on the infamous scene where Homer goes in and out of the bushes.

Image via Adidas

This scene eventually became a huge meme on the internet, which makes it the perfect subject for this shoe. Firstly, the sneaker has that iconic white leather upper the Stan Smith is known for. Secondly, Homer Simpson is written in gold on the sides, while a picture of Homer is found on the tongue. Moreover, the back heel is a textured green which is meant to portray a bush. From there, Homer himself can be found inside of the bush, just like the meme.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this brand-new Adidas Stan Smith is going to be released on Friday, August 18th. Moreover, it is going to cost $120 USD, which is certainly a fair deal. Overall, you cannot go wrong with a cool collaboration like this one. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Adidas
Image via Adidas

