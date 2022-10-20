The Simpsons is one of the most iconic shows of all time. The animated series has been going for 33 years at this point, and it isn’t slowing down. During this time, the show has received numerous collaborations with big brands, including Adidas. Now, Adidas and The Simpsons are delivering their craziest collab yet with the Adidas Superstar “Marge Simpson.” offering.

As you can see in the images below, the side of the sneaker has a silhouette of Marge’s face and upper body. From there, her hair comes out of her head and extends all the way around the shoe thanks to a fluffy blue texture. This is an incredible reference to Marge, who is one of the most iconic characters in animated television history.

At the time of writing this, the “Marge Simpson” Adidas Superstar does not have a release date. This is sure to change in the not-so-distant future, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas