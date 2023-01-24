Jumpman has been going wild with its golf variations as of late, including when it comes to the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf. Overall, this is a fantastic shoe that takes the aesthetic of the Air Jordan 1 Low and adds some elements that make these ideal for a weekend out on the golf course.

If you love golf, then these should be on your wishlist. You can never go wrong with Jordans on the course. However, you need a colorway that truly speaks to you. Luckily, Jumpman has been blessing golfers with a whole slew of new offerings for the links.

A New Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

Below, you can find the latest color scheme of the Jordan 1 Low Golf. This model has been dubbed “Noble Green,” and it is easy to see why. In fact, this is a colorway that may actually have you blending in with the course. Although, you will be doing so in a stylish way.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a noble green base on the toe box and back heel. Secondly, the overlays and the Nike swoosh are black. Lastly, the midsole and side panels are white. This creates a dope look that comes together nicely. Overall, it is just a clean shoe that is easy to like.

Golf season will be starting up again soon, so be sure to be on the lookout for more Jumpman sneakers. Hopefully, Jordan Brand continues to deliver golf shoes like these over the coming months.

Release Details

If you like these and would like to grab a pair, you will be able to do so as of February 3rd for $140 USD. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

