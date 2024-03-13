Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Pine Green” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is making a stylish statement with its upcoming "Pine Green" colorway set to drop this month. This iteration of the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette is specially designed for golfers, combining classic Jordan style with performance-enhancing features for the links. The "Pine Green" color scheme adds a vibrant pop to the shoe, making it stand out on the golf course. Crafted with durable materials and a modified outsole for optimal traction, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf offers stability and comfort during every swing.

The low-cut design provides freedom of movement for a natural range of motion, while the cushioned midsole ensures all-day comfort. The iconic Air Jordan Wings logo on the heel and Jumpman logo on the tongue add a touch of heritage to this golf-ready silhouette. Whether you're hitting the greens or simply adding a sporty touch to your casual wardrobe, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf in "Pine Green" is a versatile and stylish choice. Stay tuned for the release date and elevate your golf game with this must-have sneaker.

"Pine Green" Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

Image via Nike

As you probably expected, this pair features a pine green, white, and grey color scheme. To begin, the pair features a pine green rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with light grey overlays. Further, a pine green Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, Jordan Golf branding can be found on the tongue and the Air Jordan Wings logo can be found on the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Pine Green” will be released on March 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

