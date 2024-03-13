Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Granite” Coming Very Soon

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner is set to make waves with its upcoming "Granite" colorway release. Amidst recent controversies between Kanye West and Adidas, the anticipation for this new drop remains high. The "Granite" color scheme, featuring varying shades of grey, adds a sleek and versatile touch to the innovative silhouette. Crafted with lightweight foam material, these shoes offer unparalleled comfort and breathability. The distinctive design of the Foam Runner, with its futuristic aesthetic and unique texture, sets it apart as a fashion-forward statement piece.

Whether worn for lounging or making a bold fashion statement, the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner in "Granite" is sure to turn heads. Stay tuned for the release date and elevate your footwear game with this highly anticipated drop. Also, this runner is going to be a big hit. The marbled grey colorway is a fantastic look for this silhouette. Yeezy and Adidas are really hitting the markets with new pairs this year. Overall, this silhouette is dropping in a couple of days.

Read More: Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Eggplant" Mockup Revealed

"Granite" Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner

Image via Adidas

This pair features an all-grey look. Given the colorway name, of course, the color scheme is featured in a marbled look with different shades. The silhouette is this Yeezy sneaker features lots of holes in the upper for breathability. The runners also don't feature laces and are a slip-on silhouette. Finally, the pair features a grippy sole. Overall, this sneaker is dropping in a couple of days and it's going to be big.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Granite” will be released on March 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement Reimagined” Gets A Release Date

[Via]