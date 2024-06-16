Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Photon Dust/Pink Foam” Officially Revealed

Nike has dropped the photos but we're still not sure when this pair will release.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is set to launch in a women's exclusive "Pink Foam" colorway, featuring a vibrant and stylish design. The sneakers boast a striking pink midsole that adds a pop of color. The upper is crafted from metallic silver for a sleek, modern appearance. The metallic silver upper ensures durability and is paired with breathable mesh panels for enhanced comfort and ventilation. The pink midsole contrasts beautifully with the silver upper, creating a bold and eye-catching look.

Performance-wise, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 excels with its Zoom Air cushioning, offering a responsive and comfortable ride ideal for both running and everyday wear. The outsole is designed for excellent traction on various surfaces, ensuring stability and grip. The "Pink Foam" colorway perfectly blends style and functionality, catering to active women who want to look good while staying comfortable. Keep an eye out for the release date, as this women's exclusive edition of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is expected to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts.

"Photon Dust/Pink Foam" Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike

The upper is crafted from light grey mesh, ensuring breathability during runs. The midsole features a light pink hue, adding a sleek and stylish touch. Additionally, the durable black rubber outsole provides excellent traction on various surfaces. The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Pink Foam" blends simplicity with functionality, making it a fashionable choice for both casual runners and sneaker enthusiasts.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Pink Foam” will be released at some point during the Summer of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike