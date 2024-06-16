Air Jordan 3 TD Cleat “Black Cement” Gets Official Images

One of the most iconic sneakers is coming to the turf.

The transition from the hardwood to the gridiron is seamless with the Air Jordan 3 TD Cleat. It retains the beloved aesthetic of the original sneaker, ensuring that athletes can bring iconic Jordan style to their game. The Black Cement colorway, known for its timeless appeal, offers a familiar yet fresh look for football players. With the same high-quality materials and attention to detail as the regular sneaker, this cleated version is poised to become a favorite among athletes and Jordan enthusiasts alike. Get ready to elevate your game with this stylish and functional cleat.

"Black Cement" Air Jordan 3 TD Cleat

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase black and grey cleats for maximum traction. Also, the iconic elephant print graces the toebox and heel, a hallmark of the Air Jordan 3. Further, the upper is constructed from black leather. Moreover, the red Jordan branding on the tongue and heel ties the cohesive theme together. Overall, these cleats incorporate the same elements of the AJ3, with performance-ready spikes.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 3 TD Cleat “Black Cement” is going to drop at some point this summer, quite possibly in July. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

