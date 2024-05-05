Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Chicago” Official Photos Revealed

Get ready for the Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat in the iconic "Chicago" colorway, perfect for football players looking to make a statement on the field. Featuring the classic red, white, and black color scheme, these cleats pay homage to the original Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat offers the same upper as the popular Air Jordan 1 Mid, ensuring both style and performance for athletes. With its red leather overlays, white leather base, and black accents, the "Chicago" colorway exudes timeless style and versatility. Football players can channel the spirit of Michael Jordan's legendary career with every step on the field.

As football season approaches, anticipation is building among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike for the release of the Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat in the "Chicago" colorway. Whether you're a fan of the Chicago Bulls or simply appreciate the iconic design of the Air Jordan 1, these cleats are sure to elevate your game. The Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat combines heritage-inspired style with modern performance features, making it a standout choice for football players of all levels. With its bold colorway and durable construction, these cleats are designed to withstand the rigors of the game while making a bold fashion statement on the field.

"Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat

Image via Nike

The cleats feature thick studs, found in white, for maximum traction on the field. Next, the sneakers also feature a white leather base on the uppers, with Chicago red leather overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is on the side, matching the black laces and sock liner. Finally, a white Jumpman is on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Chicago” will be released on May 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

