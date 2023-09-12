Odell Beckham Jr. Wears Cleated Jordan Super Freaks

Odell Beckham Jr. was just photographed wearing a pair of the Jordan Super Freaks, outfitted for the football field. Odell Beckham Jr. is a famous football player known for his skills on the field. He's a wide receiver with great speed and agility, making him a top playmaker. Beckham became a household name for his incredible one-handed catches, which often go viral online. He started his NFL career with the New York Giants before joining the Cleveland Browns. Off the field, he's known for his unique style and flashy fashion choices.

The Jordan Super Freak is a basketball shoe known for its high performance. It's designed for players who want to excel on the court. The shoe offers great support and cushioning, making it comfy to wear during games. It's part of the Jordan brand, famous for its iconic sneakers. Overall, the Jordan Super Freak is a solid choice for anyone who loves basketball and wants a reliable and stylish shoe. Now, OBJ has redesigned the sneaker to feature cleats so he can wear them during his Week 1 game, as a Raven, against the Texans.

Read More: Deion Sanders And Colorado To Host “ESPN College GameDay”

Cleated Jordan Super Freaks

My favorite NFL cleat moment in years 🔥🔥 https://t.co/Ql1xzxZmNh pic.twitter.com/8REENd0jBL — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) September 10, 2023

The sneakers feature a white and black colorway, with a white rubber sole and black/white midsole. A white leather constructs the uppers, with a large black panel that features a Jumpman logo on the sides. Instead of laces, the sneakers feature a zip-up method to ensure your feet stay locked in. OBJ's pair has cleats, so he will be able to grip the field and make those jaw-dropping catches he's famous for.

This pair won't be available to the public, however, the Jordan Super Freak is. You can always pick up a pair of the iconic sneakers, they just won't be cleated. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Tom Brady Visits Novak Djokovic After US Open Semifinal