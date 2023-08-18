Jadeveon Clowney Joins The Ravens

2014 first-overall pick Jadeveon Clowney has signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal. The contract is worth $2.5 million but could rise to as high as $6 million with incentives, per ESPN. Clowney had visited the Ravens on August 8 but left Baltimore without a contract. He also visited the Jaguars before making his decision. “He is a tough, hard-nosed, throws-his-body-around kind of player,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We played against him so many times. We understand how he plays and we’re excited to have him. I think he’s a little underrated as a pass rusher.”

Clowney spent the last two seasons with the Browns, recording 28 tackles and two sacks in 12 games. The Ravens opted to add Clowney after spending the offseason looking to add a veteran presence at edge rusher. The team also met with Kyle Van Noy and Dawuane Smoot. While the team is expected to rely on young talents like Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, they were lacking experienced backups as the season neared. Furthermore, Clowney could see some starts at linebacker as Tyus Bowser struggles to overcome a non-football injury.

Clowney Seeks Redemption In Baltimore

Jadeveon Clowney is going to the ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2023

Clowney left the Browns after two seasons on bad terms with the team. As mentioned, he played poorly during his second one-year contract with the team. However, he also made comments that appeared to disparage Browns star Myles Garrett. “You’re all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games,” Clowney told Cleveland.com. “I don’t even think [Garrett] notices. I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault, and it’s B.S., and I don’t have time for it.” In the same interview, Clowney said he had no intention to return to the team.

In Baltimore, he reunites with Anthony Weaver, the Ravens assistant head coach who worked with Clowney for three seasons as the D-Line coach in Houston. “The guys just want to win,” Clowney told the Ravens’ team website. “They call and say, ‘We’re just trying to win. We can do it here. With the pieces around us, you can come in and help.'” I think they got a great team and a great chance to win. I want to be a part of it.”

