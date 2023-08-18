Dwayne Haskins’ Widow Settles Lawsuit Against Dump Truck Driver

Kalabrya Haskins, the widow of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, has settled a lawsuit against the owner and driver of the dump truck that struck and killed Haskins in Florida in April 2022. Haskins was in Florida for a bonding camp with his new Steelers teammates. However, he was killed when he was struck by a truck while attempting to cross I-595. A lawsuit filed in March 2023 against the driver of the truck, as well as the company that owned the truck, alleged that the truck was speeding, was being driven carelessly, and was over the legal weight limit. The lawsuit also named the Florida Department of Transportation, a rental car company that had leased a vehicle to Haskins, and the contractor for the signage on I-595.

Through a statement made by her lawyer, Haskins said that the estate had settled their suits against the dump truck driver and the company that the truck was owned by as well as “various other parties”. However, the statement also noted that “the case continues to proceed in Broward County Circuit Court against multiple other defendants.”

Haskins Estate Still Pursuing Conspiracy Angle

Dwayne Haskins’ family has filed a lawsuit suggesting Haskins was “targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy” before his death in April 2022 pic.twitter.com/baQbHE83HX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2023

The other cases referenced are ones brought about in regard to claims that Haskins’ death was the result of a malicious conspiracy. His estate has accused a range of people of planning to drug and rob the NFL player. The aforementioned March lawsuit lists four individuals, two restaurants, a driving range, and a hotel as defendants. More specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Haskins was the victim of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy. The suit alleges that a group of four individuals drugged and robbed Haskins in the hours prior to his death.

No charges have been filed in relation to those claims, or any aspect of Haskins’ death. As mentioned by the estate’s statement, the lawsuits relating to the blackmail conspiracy remain ongoing. Haskins was drafted 15th overall in 2019 but failed to leave a positive impression on the then-Washington Football Team. He was released after the 2020 season and signed with the Steelers in January 2021. Haskins remained inactive for all but one game of the 2021 season. However, he was named the backup to Mitch Trubisky a month before his death in March 2022.

